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Kuwaiti air defenses responding to 'hostile missile and drone threats': Military
Iran says IRGC navy turned back US tanker near Strait of Hormuz
US strikes alleged drug-smuggling vessel in Eastern Pacific, killing 2
Iran will not yield on uranium, Hormuz red lines under Trump pressure: Senior lawmaker
US carries out new airstrikes on military site in southern Iran: Report
Trump endorses Armenia's Pashinyan ahead of key parliamentary elections
Three explosions heard near Bandar Abbas in southern Iran as air defenses activated
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South Korea says Iran-linked missiles likely hit vessel in Strait of Hormuz
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Iran says enriched uranium ‘not on agenda’ in US talks