'Slight progress' made on Iran, Strait of Hormuz situation: US Secretary of State

Marco Rubio says Iran is trying to establish tolling system in Hormuz, no country 'should accept that'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday there had been “some slight progress” regarding the situation involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

“There's been some slight progress, I don't want to exaggerate it, but there's been a little bit of movement, and that's good,” Rubio told reporters ahead of a NATO foreign ministers meeting alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Rubio said the “fundamentals remain the same,” adding: “Iran can never have nuclear weapons, it just cannot make them.”

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