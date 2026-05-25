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Lithuania investigates cyberattack exposing hundreds of thousands of state records
Turkish president, Oman’s sultan discuss regional, global issues in phone call
Russia warns Kyiv residents, foreign missions' representatives to leave Ukrainian capital
Iran executes man over nationwide protests in January
Iranian air defenses down ‘hostile’ drone over Qeshm Island near Strait of Hormuz: Report
Pope Leo calls for vigilant approach to artificial intelligence
Israeli aircraft drops incendiary phosphorus munitions in southern Lebanon
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Pakistan confident US, Iran to sign 'temporary' pact 'any' time this week to end war: Sources
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