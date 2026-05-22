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'This conduct is unacceptable,' says US senator on Israeli minister's treatment of Gaza flotilla activists
Stellantis reveals $65B strategic plan to accelerate growth
Bolivia’s president reshuffles Cabinet amid escalating anti-government protests
Drone strike by rebels in southern Sudan injures 6, destroys medical supplies
Palestine's UN envoy says world must not grow 'accustomed to seeing Palestinians killed'
Energy prices close day with declines
Syria joins global initiative to strengthen commitment to international humanitarian law
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