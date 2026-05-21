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Israeli strike causes heavy damage to hospital in southern
UN reports nearly 50 illegal Israeli occupier attacks across West Bank in 1 week
Fight against terror to ‘continue with full resolve,’ says Pakistan army chief as 27 militants killed
Iraqi prime minister renews condemnation of attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly car bombing in Damascus
European lawmakers urge EU sanctions on Israeli minister over abuse of Gaza flotilla activists
Marco Rubio vows to make sure Ebola outbreak does not reach US
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Iran says it received US ‘viewpoints’ through Pakistan, currently reviewing them
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