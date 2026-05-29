Skip to main content
LATEST NEWS
All
Top Madagascar court rejects bid to remove president
French lawmaker files complaint over police monitoring of her phone line
US troop withdrawal from Europe would be 'rational, long-overdue' step for stability: Russia
UN chief says 'death spiral must stop' as Ukraine war escalates
Qatari emir stresses ‘political and diplomatic solutions’ amid regional tensions
Draft Iran-US memorandum not finalized, contrary to Western reports: Iranian media
US Treasury secretary says Oman has 'no plans' to toll Strait of Hormuz
See All
WORLD
TÜRKİYE
ECONOMY
POLITICS
ENERGY
TECHNOLOGY
Netanyahu says Israeli forces crossed Litani River in southern Lebanon
US-Israel-Iran war
Hormuz crisis
Russia-Ukraine war
EDITION
Türkçe
English
BHSC
Pусский
Français
العربية
Kurdî
کوردی
Shqip
فارسی
македонски
Bahasa Indonesia
Español
LIVE UPDATES
US, Iran reach tentative ceasefire, Trump's approval pending