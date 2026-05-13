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Colombia’s Petro authorizes airstrike on ELN command with Venezuelan cooperation
Türkiye sees enough will on both sides to stop US-Iran war: Foreign minister
Trump administration considers 'Operation Sledgehammer' if Iran war resumes: NBC
French Senate rejects assisted dying bill again as Republicans call for referendum
US stocks end mostly lower as April inflation at highest since 2023
US energy agency expects oil market to normalize by early 2027 despite Hormuz risks
Palestinian Football Association hails Lamine Yamal for pro-Palestinian gesture
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Kuwait summons Iranian ambassador to protest alleged 'IRGC members' infiltration on Bubiyan Island
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US does not ‘need any help with Iran,’ Trump says as he heads to China