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Palestinian killed, 3 injured in Israeli strike in central Gaza Strip despite ceasefire
South Korea records highest-ever early voting turnout in local elections: Report
Türkiye sees strong potential for drone cooperation with Japan, says foreign minister
Truck carrying Afghan returnees overturns, killing 18 in eastern Afghanistan
Ebola outbreak in DR Congo advancing faster than response effort, warns medical agency
Oman detects suspected naval mine in Hormuz Strait
US defense chief hails growing ‘true friendship’ with Pakistan amid Iran peace efforts
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US blockade of Iranian ports still in place despite Trump's announcement: Report
Israeli occupiers attack Palestinian homes, lands across occupied West Bank