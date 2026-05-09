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Morning Briefing: May 9, 2026
Chinese fishing boats seized in South Korean waters, one sailor dies
US oil refinery explosion near New Orleans under investigation: Report
Trump congratulates Scotland’s John Swinney on reelection
US intelligence sees Iran's new supreme leader influencing war strategy: Report
Massive oil slick spotted near Iran’s Kharg Island: Report
Defiant in Lebanon’s south: Christians stay as Israel advances; pope offers blessing
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Iran says US naval escalation raises doubts about Washington's commitment to diplomacy
Israeli military chief says army in Lebanon is ‘still in state of war’