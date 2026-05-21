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Hezbollah says it conducted 24 operations against Israeli forces
US deploys aircraft carrier strike group to Caribbean amid Cuba tensions
Iran says US failed to reopen Strait of Hormuz despite ‘tricks’
US threatens to revoke visas for Palestinian UN delegation: Report
Intuit to cut 17% of full-time workforce despite strong quarterly results
Nvidia's revenue jumps 85% to record $81.6B on AI demand
US intel community analyzing how Cuba might respond to military action: Report
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Iraq vows firm action against anyone involved in attacks on Gulf countries from its territory
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Trump gives Iran deal ‘one shot’ as Tehran warns of wider war