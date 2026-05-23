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Death toll in strike on college in Russian-controlled Luhansk rises to 10, authorities say
Israel pounds Gaza, Lebanon in daily breaches of ceasefires
Türkiye captures 10 ISIS suspects in Syria, including figure linked to Ankara train station attack
Iranian top diplomat, Pakistan army chief discuss US-Iran peace efforts
Thousands rally outside US embassy in Havana over Raul Castro indictment
New Israeli strikes cause extensive damage to hospital in southern Lebanon
International Contact Group urges warring parties in DR Congo to facilitate Ebola response
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