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Iranian president defends talks with US amid oil export difficulties: Report
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Germany again urges Iran ‘to restore free and toll-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz’
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#BREAKING Some people have been 'reported down' at Islamic Center of San Diego amid active shooter situation, Police Department tells Anadolu
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Iran says talks with US continue through Pakistani mediation
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