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Iran seeks Pakistan’s help to ease tensions amid Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon
UN says ‘deeply alarmed’ by escalation in Lebanon
Germany’s Merz pays tribute to slain politician, warns of far-right threat
Netherlands suspends return of Lebanese asylum seekers over security concerns
Iran warns residents of northern Israel to evacuate if Beirut attacked
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attacks on Lebanon, rejects violations of Lebanese sovereignty
Erdogan says Türkiye confronts efforts to reshape region through bloodshed, advances defense industry
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Iran warns residents of northern Israel to evacuate if Beirut attacked
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Trump says 'going silent' would be good amid reports of Iran suspending talks