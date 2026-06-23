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India, US hold fresh trade talks in New Delhi
Iranian president arrives in Pakistan on 1st overseas trip since war with US, Israel
Israeli fire kills 2 in southern Lebanese Nabatieh despite ceasefire: Reports
Netanyahu says Israel must 'break free from dependence' after tensions with Trump administration
Russia says ready to take all measures to protect Belarus
Jerusalem's Catholic, Greek Orthodox patriarchs visit Gaza with ‘message of hope’ amid humanitarian crisis
Oman's sultan discusses US-Iran talks with Iran's chief negotiator
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Iran walked out Switzerland talks after Trump threats, Qalibaf says
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US, Iran to discuss ballistic missile program, nuclear issue in 'next 60 days': Pakistani premier