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Text of Iran deal to be released 'sometime after Friday': Trump
UN General Assembly president welcomes US-Iran agreement, calls for full compliance
South Korea's Lee welcomes US-Iran peace deal, hopes for stability in Middle East
Poland says MiG-29 jets for Ukraine depend on tech-sharing agreement
Lewis Hamilton bags 1st Formula 1 win for Ferrari
Suicide attack on security camp in Syria’s Raqqa kills 2 officers
Iran says top Iranian, US negotiators 'likely' to meet Friday before signing memorandum
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Iran-US deal 'bad for Israel,' says Israeli finance minister
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Trump says US-Iran peace deal reached, announces reopening of Strait of Hormuz