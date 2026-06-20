Skip to main content
LATEST NEWS
All
UN Security Council alarmed by paramilitary RSF surge around Sudan's El Obeid city
Turkish foreign minister attends Cairo meeting to discuss Libya, regional issues
Brobbey, Gakpo fire Netherlands to dominant 5-1 victory over Sweden
Iran 'does not control' Strait of Hormuz, flow continues: CENTCOM
Trump says 'no tolls' in Strait of Hormuz for 60 days, warns of possible US fees later
Israeli soldier killed, 13 wounded in overnight attack in southern Lebanon
Ukrainian president asks people to be alert, claiming massive Russian attacks in coming days
See All
WORLD
TÜRKİYE
ECONOMY
POLITICS
ENERGY
TECHNOLOGY
US-Israel-Iran war
Hormuz crisis
Russia-Ukraine war
EDITION
Türkçe
English
BHSC
Pусский
Français
العربية
Kurdî
کوردی
Shqip
فارسی
македонски
Bahasa Indonesia
Español
Iran says Strait of Hormuz ‘will be closed’ amid US, Israeli violations
LIVE UPDATES
Trump says 'no tolls' in Strait of Hormuz for 60 days, warns of possible US fees later