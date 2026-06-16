Skip to main content
LATEST NEWS
All
Renewables help Spaniards save nearly 20% on electricity bills amid energy price spike
South African, German experts to aid Thailand in UN arbitration with Cambodia
US emergency oil reserve falls to lowest level since 1983
European lawmakers call on EU to ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements
US-Iran deal may be seen as 'betrayal' in Israel, ex-premier Olmert says
Austria insists on deeper cuts to EU long-term budget
European Parliament approves long-delayed EU-US trade agreement
See All
WORLD
TÜRKİYE
ECONOMY
POLITICS
ENERGY
TECHNOLOGY
Iran says parliament speaker Qalibaf to lead delegation in US deal signing
US-Israel-Iran war
Hormuz crisis
Russia-Ukraine war
LIVE UPDATES
US has ‘no obligation to invest any money in Iran’: Trump
EDITION
Türkçe
English
BHSC
Pусский
Français
العربية
Kurdî
کوردی
Shqip
فارسی
македонски
Bahasa Indonesia
Español