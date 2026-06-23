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Norway edge out Senegal 3-2 in World Cup
Trump repeats Reflecting Pool 'vandalism' claims without evidence
Israel braces for possible US demand to withdraw from southern Lebanon: Report
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Oman reaffirms commitment to ‘toll-free’ passage through Strait of Hormuz after Iran talks
2 killed, 17 injured in RSF drone strike on displacement shelter in southern Sudan: Medics
French lawmakers to propose ban on sales of settlement products from Israel
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Trump says Iran will accept major weapons inspections to ensure 'nuclear honesty'
Qatar, Pakistan announce 'encouraging progress' in US-Iran talks at Switzerland summit