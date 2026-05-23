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France bans Israeli Cabinet Minister Ben-Gvir over treatment of Gaza flotilla activists
British maritime agency says received reports of 'suspicious activity' within Gulf of Aden
Ukraine imposes new sanctions against Russian military, civilian merchant vessels
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim, Trump discuss US-Iran peace efforts
Former Italian premier says Europe acts 'like servants' toward Trump
Iran says 25 ships passed through Strait of Hormuz in past 24 hours
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Iran says 25 ships passed through Strait of Hormuz in past 24 hours
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US weighs renewed military action against Iran as negotiations continue: Report