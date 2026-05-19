Skip to main content
LATEST NEWS
All
UK foreign secretary warns world is 'sleepwalking' into food crisis over Strait of Hormuz
NATO says stronger European pillar could pave way for gradual US force redeployment
UAE says it 'successfully' engaged with 6 drones in past 48 hours
22 militants killed in security operation in northwest Pakistan: Army
Iranian army warns of opening 'new fronts' if attacked again
Middle East tensions could slow Swiss economy, fuel inflation: Report
Türkiye urges Greece to avoid ‘distorting history’ over Pontus claims
See All
WORLD
TÜRKİYE
ECONOMY
POLITICS
ENERGY
TECHNOLOGY
Iran reveals details of latest proposal submitted to US to end war
US-Israel-Iran war
Hormuz crisis
Russia-Ukraine war
LIVE UPDATES
Iran details new proposal after Trump says attack on ‘hold’
EDITION
Türkçe
English
BHSC
Pусский
Français
العربية
Kurdî
کوردی
Shqip
فارسی
македонски
Bahasa Indonesia
Español