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US to deal with Lebanon directly: Rubio
Netanyahu sidelined as US restricts Israeli army in Lebanon: Report
Starmer, Burnham meet as UK enters leadership transition
UN maritime body announces evacuation plan for around 11,000 seafarers in Hormuz
Italy’s Meloni may consider early election in April 2027 : Report
Swiss heatwave prompts highest-level alerts, calls for school protections
‘We cannot let this happen again’: UK, EU countries raise alarm about Sudan violence
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Trump says released Iranian funds to be used to buy US goods