Iran postponed direct talks with US to protest Israel's ceasefire violations in Lebanon: Pakistani sources

Tehran's chief negotiator Qalibaf, top diplomat Araghchi were 'all set' to leave for Switzerland, but pulled out following 'directives' from 'Iranian leadership,' sources tell Anadolu

Iran postponed the technical-level talks with the US, which were slated for Friday in Switzerland, in protest against "continued" Israeli ceasefire violations, mainly in southern Lebanon, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu.

The sources said that Tehran's chief negotiator Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were "all set" to leave for Switzerland to hold direct talks with Washington, but they pulled out of their scheduled trip at the last minute following "directives" from the “top Iranian leadership.”



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