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Trump says he may 'do something' to make Türkiye ‘very happy’ on fighter jets
Turkish central bank chief says deterioration in inflation expectations remains limited despite geopolitical backdrop
US removes 28 refueling aircraft from Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport: Israeli media
Cost of Israel’s wars since Oct. 7 nears $205B: Report
Switzerland lead World Cup group B with 2-1 win over Canada to secure spot in next round
Trump says shipping fees in Iran deal would be 'unacceptable'
Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews block roads in Israel to protest arrest of draft dodgers
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