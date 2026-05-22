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UK retail sales fall at fastest pace in nearly a year in April
German consumer morale stabilizes in May after sharp decline
Japan core inflation falls to over 4-year low in April
Pakistan, Indonesia condemn Israel over torture, detention of Gaza flotilla activists
Iran condemns US sanctions on designated ambassador to Lebanon
Protesters attack Ebola treatment center, burn shelter in eastern DR Congo
South Korean activists return after Israeli seizure of Gaza aid flotilla
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Iran-US talks continue with Pakistan’s mediation, Iranian media reports
Iran condemns US sanctions on designated ambassador to Lebanon