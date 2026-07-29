Iran claims ballistic missile strike destroyed 3 US F-35 jets at Jordan air base
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Iran claims ballistic missile strike destroyed 3 US F-35 jets at Jordan air base
Iran's Revolutionary Guard says attack on Al-Azraq Air Base was retaliation for US strike on Qeshm Island; Jordan says it intercepted 5 Iranian missiles
29 July 2026
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed Thursday that it targeted Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan’s eastern desert with ballistic missiles, destroying three F-35 fighter jets and heavily damaging three others, according to Iranian media.