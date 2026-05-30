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US judge orders removal of Trump name from Kennedy Center, blocks closure plan
At least 3 killed, 11 others injured in fresh Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon
US seeks to address concerns after Kenyan court halted proposed Ebola facility
US Congress quietly moving to integrate American and Israeli military forces: Report
Canada exported $14.7M in military goods to Israel in 2025 despite arms permit freeze: Report
Morning Briefing: May 30, 2026
Trump's doctor claims hand bruising caused by 'frequent handshaking'
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