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US says it carried out 'self-defense' strikes in southern Iran
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Trump says Iran's enriched uranium will be given to US 'immediately' or destroyed elsewhere
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Explosions heard in southern Iran’s Bandar Abbas, coastal areas near Gulf: Report
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