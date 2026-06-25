Death toll from twin Venezuela earthquakes rises to 188, with 1520 others injured

US Geological Survey initially estimated that death toll from 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes could reach anywhere from 10,000 to 100,000

The death toll from two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela rose to at least 188, with 1520 others injured, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said Thursday, according to local media.

The earthquakes were among the most powerful to hit Venezuela in more than 100 years, with tremors felt across a wide area.Late Wednesday, Rodriguez declared a national state of emergency after the earthquakes struck the country's northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread damage and triggering tsunami warnings across the region.

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