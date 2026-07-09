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Top diplomats of Iran, Saudi Arabia discuss regional developments after US attacks
Saudi Arabia welcomes US decision to remove Syria from terrorism sponsor list
UN wants 'tit-for-tat' to stop amid latest Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar
Syria says arrested cell behind 'terrorist bombings’ in Damascus
At least 7 explosions heard in multiple areas of Iran
Zelenskyy says will receive package of PAC-3 missiles from US in coming days
Iran says train service resumes on Mashhad railway line after US strike
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