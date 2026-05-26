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Trump receives routine medical exam, says it went ‘perfectly’
Netanyahu says Israel expanding ground offensive in Lebanon despite ceasefire
'Must act together': China's top diplomat urges UN revitalization, warns against ‘double standards’
Israeli army expands ground incursion in southern Lebanon amid ongoing escalation
4 women killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon town despite ceasefire
EU ministers discuss next long-term budget, UK ties ahead of June summit
Switzerland allocates $3.8M to help combat Ebola outbreak in DR Congo
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