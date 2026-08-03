‘No date or venue’ finalized yet for resumption of US-Iran direct talks: Sources
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‘No date or venue’ finalized yet for resumption of US-Iran direct talks: Sources
Donald Trump says new negotiations with Iran will begin Monday after deciding to hold off on striking Islamic Republic
Fatma Zehra Solmaz
03 August 2026
“No date or venue” has yet been finalized for the resumption of long-stalled direct talks between the US and Iran aimed at ending their months-long war, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu on Monday.