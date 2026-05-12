All passengers who have disembarked from MV Hondius ship located, being monitored, says Tedros

WHO says no signs of larger outbreak as 11 hantavirus cases linked to cruise ship All passengers who have disembarked from MV Hondius ship located, being monitored, says Tedros

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday there is currently no indication that the hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship will become significantly larger, although additional infections among passengers remain possible.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 11 suspected cases have been linked to the outbreak aboard the Dutch-flagged expedition cruise ship, with nine already confirmed and two others likely to test positive.

Tedros said in a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid that all suspected and confirmed cases have been isolated and are being managed under medical supervision.

“As far as we know, the passengers who disembarked have been located, including one in the remotest place that the UK managed to reach through very difficult operations,” he added.

Tedros said the WHO requested Spain’s assistance because the situation had “exceeded” the response capacity of Cabo Verde, the nearest country, when the outbreak was detected in the Atlantic Ocean.

Sanchez described the international evacuation and quarantine operation as “a success,” saying more than 120 people of various nationalities had been repatriated through 10 special flights “with zero incidents.”

“We received a call for help,” said Sanchez, who faced domestic political criticism for allowing the cruise ship to dock in the Canary Islands. “This world does not need more selfishness or more fear. What it needs are countries willing to step forward in solidarity.”

The outbreak aboard the MV Hondius has killed three passengers since late April. The ship arrived in Spain’s Canary Islands on Sunday, where passengers were evacuated under a multinational operation coordinated by Spain, the WHO and the European Union.

The WHO recommends a strict 42-day quarantine period beginning May 10 and lasting until June 21 for all passengers and close contacts.

In the Netherlands, 12 healthcare workers had failed to follow strict protocols when working with a patient who had been aboard the ship, and will now also have to quarantine, the Netherlands' Radboud University Medical Centre (Radboudumc) confirmed Monday.

Meanwhile, Spanish health authorities said Tuesday that one Spanish passenger quarantined in Madrid had developed mild fever and respiratory symptoms after testing provisionally positive for hantavirus. Officials said he remained in stable condition without signs of clinical deterioration.

Hantavirus is a rare disease usually transmitted through infected rodents or their droppings, though the strain involved in this outbreak can also spread between humans.

Its fatality rate can reach 40-50%, according to the WHO, and is especially deadly among elderly individuals or those with co-morbidities.

