'Health is one of the strongest and most tangible arguments for climate action because people experience climate change first through its impact on their lives, wellbeing, and communities,' WHO head of office in Türkiye tells Anadolu

WHO expects stronger focus on link between climate crisis and human health at COP31 'Health is one of the strongest and most tangible arguments for climate action because people experience climate change first through its impact on their lives, wellbeing, and communities,' WHO head of office in Türkiye tells Anadolu

Hosting COP31 in Antalya to 'create important platform for Türkiye to showcase its experience and leadership in advancing integrated approaches that connect climate resilience, health systems, water security, environmental sustainability, and emergency preparedness,' Dr. Atatrah says

COP31 will offer an important opportunity to strengthen the link between climate and health in global climate discussions, World Health Organization (WHO) representative and head of office in Türkiye Dr. Tasnim Atatrah said, adding that Türkiye’s hosting of the summit could help underscore climate action's role in safeguarding human health and the future of communities.

Speaking to Anadolu, Atatrah said climate change was not only an environmental challenge but also a public health crisis that was already impacting people's health across the globe.

Atatrah said the impacts of climate change were becoming increasingly decisive for future disease burden, health security, and the resilience of health systems, adding that these effects could emerge both directly and indirectly.

She described the 1.5C target set under the Paris Agreement as a critical public health threshold, warning that surpassing it would have significant health consequences.

"If global warming exceeds 1.5 degrees, we are likely to see more frequent and severe extreme weather events, rising heat-related mortality, increasing pressure on food and water systems, and greater risks of disease outbreaks and displacement. The health impacts will be particularly significant for vulnerable populations, including older persons, children, people with chronic diseases, and communities already facing social or economic challenges," she said.

Capacity constraints could emerge in hospitals and emergency health services during extreme weather events, with potential disruptions to supply chains, infrastructure damage, and interruptions to electricity and water access, increasing both immediate and long-term care needs, Atatrah said.

'Climate and health policies cannot be considered separately'

Atatrah said health systems were required to respond not only to emergencies but also to secondary impacts, including infectious diseases, air pollution-related illnesses, mental health conditions, and the aggravation of chronic diseases.

She said the health dimension of climate change had become significantly more visible in recent years.

"However, there is still room to further elevate health within climate negotiations and implementation frameworks. Health is one of the strongest and most tangible arguments for climate action because people experience climate change first through its impact on their lives, well-being, and communities" she said.

Atatrah said Türkiye had demonstrated strong leadership in resilience, preparedness, sustainable development, and the protection of public health, adding: “Hosting COP31 in Antalya would represent a highly valuable opportunity to further elevate the global conversation on climate and health.”

'COP31 in Türkiye could present an opportunity'

Atatrah said Türkiye was strengthening its preparedness for emergencies through government efforts and investments by the Health Ministry, while continuing to invest in its health system. She added that work on health security and environmental health was also helping to place health issues more prominently in climate discussions.

She said Antalya held both symbolic and strategic importance in this context, and concluded: "The Mediterranean region is increasingly affected by climate-related pressures, including rising temperatures, water stress, wildfires, and environmental challenges.

"At the same time, Antalya reflects the importance of healthy environments, sustainable development, and resilience. Hosting COP31 in Antalya could therefore help reinforce a critical global message: climate action is ultimately about protecting people, protecting health, and protecting the future of communities.

"It would create an important platform for Türkiye to showcase its experience and leadership in advancing integrated approaches that connect climate resilience, health systems, water security, environmental sustainability, and emergency preparedness."