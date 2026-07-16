More than 57M people live with dementia worldwide, with nearly 10M new cases diagnosed every year, UN health agency says

WHO chief says dementia among ‘greatest health challenges’ of our time More than 57M people live with dementia worldwide, with nearly 10M new cases diagnosed every year, UN health agency says

WHO says up to 45% of dementia cases could be prevented by addressing modifiable risk factors

Dementia is “among the greatest health and social challenges of our time,” affecting millions of people worldwide, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday as the UN agency issued updated guidelines on reducing the risk of the disease.

Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, Tedros said more than 57 million people worldwide are living with dementia, while nearly 10 million new cases are diagnosed every year.

Alzheimer’s disease, he noted, accounts for an estimated 60% to 70% of all dementia cases.

“While there is no cure for dementia, it can be prevented or delayed by avoiding risk factors including tobacco, alcohol use, social isolation, physical inactivity, air pollution, and by treating high blood pressure, diabetes and hearing loss,” he said.

WHO’s updated guidelines say up to 45% of dementia risk could be prevented or delayed by addressing modifiable factors, including tobacco and alcohol use, social isolation, physical inactivity, air pollution and noncommunicable diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

The agency provided evidence-based recommendations to help countries prevent or delay cognitive decline throughout life. The recommendations include increasing physical activity, quitting tobacco, limiting alcohol consumption, maintaining a healthy diet, participating in cognitive training and social activities, and reducing exposure to air pollution.

The guidelines also recommend managing hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol, while hearing aids may be offered as part of dementia risk reduction strategies.

Tedros called on governments to integrate dementia prevention into primary health care and programs addressing noncommunicable diseases, healthy aging and community health, stressing that protecting brain health requires action beyond the health sector.