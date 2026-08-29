Tunisian Organization of Young Doctors calls for ‘health emergency’ as authorities have yet to release official death toll

Tunisia hospitals see fatalities, ‘unprecedented’ pressure amid severe heat wave: Doctors group Tunisian Organization of Young Doctors calls for ‘health emergency’ as authorities have yet to release official death toll

Several deaths have been recorded at hospitals in Tunisia amid a severe heat wave sweeping the country this summer, an independent doctors group said Saturday, calling for the declaration of a “health emergency.”

The Tunisian Organization of Young Doctors said in a statement that emergency departments had recorded an “unprecedented increase” in deaths and hospital admissions due to heatstroke and soaring temperatures, including deaths inside several emergency departments.

Doctors and nurses working in emergency departments are experiencing “extreme exhaustion under pressure exceeding the capacity of the health system,” the organization said.

It added that relevant departments at the Health Ministry had collected data on deaths, heatstroke cases, and intensive care capacity, but had yet to publish official figures.

The organization called for the “immediate declaration of a health emergency.”

Wajih Dhakkar, the head of the doctors organization, said on Facebook Friday evening that the group had recorded 13 deaths within 24 hours at Habib Bourguiba Hospital in the eastern city of Sfax.

Tunisian authorities have yet to release official statistics on deaths linked to the heat wave.

Tunisia has been experiencing an intense heat wave since Wednesday, affecting most parts of the country.

Temperatures reached 49.8C (121.6F) in the central city of Kairouan, making it the second-hottest city in the world after Mehran in Iran, which recorded 50C (122F), according to the Tunisian Observatory of Weather and Climate.

The observatory said six Tunisian cities were among the world’s 20 hottest monitoring stations, including Kairouan, Beja, Jendouba, Gabes, Tozeur, and Zaghouan.

The heat wave has coincided with temporary power cuts in several areas by the Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas, which said the measure was necessary to preserve the safety and sustainability of the electricity system.

​​​​​​​Tunisian President Kais Saied said Thursday that prolonged water and electricity outages, which in some areas, including the capital Tunis, can exceed 10 hours, “cannot be considered merely passing events or isolated cases.”