US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it confirmed 1,645 cases nationwide, with 5,100 suspected cases being investigated

National agency probes nearly 7,000 cases of cyclosporiasis in US US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it confirmed 1,645 cases nationwide, with 5,100 suspected cases being investigated

Health officials estimate that nearly 7,000 people across the US may have contracted cyclosporiasis -- a foodborne illness that is known to cause prolonged and severe diarrhea, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday.

The CDC said in a health advisory that it confirmed 1,645 cases nationwide, while another 5,100 suspected cases are still being investigated. At least 34 states have reported infections. Clinicians should specifically request diagnostic testing for cyclospora when it is clinically suspected, it said.

Since the outbreak began in May, 141 people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported. The CDC believes that at least 400 cases in the states of Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia may be linked, according to the advisory on the agency’s website.

Investigators have not identified a specific food product, restaurant, grocery store or distributor as the source of the outbreak, and no food recalls have been issued. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that it has opened an investigation.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by cyclospora, a microscopic parasite that can contaminate fresh produce, such as lettuce, through polluted water or improper food handling involving human fecal contamination.