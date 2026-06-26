Situation in Gaza has created conditions of 'societal torture' for children and civilians, Luigi Daniele tells Anadolu

'Labyrinth of death': Expert highlights Gaza children’s suffering on international day against torture Situation in Gaza has created conditions of 'societal torture' for children and civilians, Luigi Daniele tells Anadolu

On the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, the systematic targeting of Palestinian children and the physical and psychological torment endured by civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories remain a grim reality on the global agenda.

A major UN report released this week has exposed the scale of atrocities against the youngest and most vulnerable Palestinians.

According to the report, since Oct. 7, 2023, at least 20,179 Palestinian children have been killed and 44,143 injured in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The report highlights a particularly horrifying toll on the youngest: nearly 6,500 children under the age of six have lost their lives in Gaza, including almost 1,000 infants below one year old.

Associate Professor of International Law at the University of Molise in Italy Luigi Daniele told Anadolu that the report carries significant weight.

“This is the first report specifically dedicated to the mass victimization of Palestinian children by Israel,” he said.

"We have nearly 1,000 children below one year of age killed in the siege of Gaza," he added. "The totality of children of this age killed in the war on Ukraine is 56 from the beginning of the full-scale war."

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry, which released the report on Tuesday, documents a consistent pattern of children being shot with precision weapons.

Daniele urged careful reading of the testimonies, saying: “I urge whoever is interested in reading... to prepare themselves psychologically (for) testimonies of the kind of harm inflicted on children,” stressing the commission’s conclusion that Palestinian children have been “deliberately targeted.”

He challenged Israeli claims that the deaths are merely collateral damage of urban warfare, referencing accounts from American Jewish doctors returning from Gaza who treated dozens of children from the same neighborhoods with precision bullet wounds in identical body parts — injuries they described as resembling “target practice.”

Beyond direct killings, the report documents how Israeli actions have imposed conditions designed to inflict serious mental harm.

Children in Gaza live amid rubble, disease outbreaks, insect infestations, and rat attacks, with even infants as young as six months old suffering bites in their tents.

Daniele described this as “societal torture” aimed at destroying the collective existence of the Palestinian people.

“Palestinians are in a labyrinth of death in Gaza... This is the essence of genocide,” he stated. “It’s not the destruction of every single member of a victim group. It’s a destruction of the collective existence of that group. And psychological torture...is a way to continue the genocide."



A day to confront global failures

The International Day in Support of Victims of Torture commemorates the entry into force on June 26, 1987, of the UN Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1984.

The convention prohibits torture under all circumstances and obliges states to prevent it, investigate allegations, and provide redress to victims.

Yet, despite this robust international legal framework, torture and ill-treatment persist worldwide.

In Syria, the former Assad regime's systematic use of torture against detainees became one of the defining atrocities of the 21st century. The Caesar photographs — smuggled out of Syria in 2013 — documented the deaths of more than 6,700 individuals in government detention, many bearing signs of starvation, electrocution and beating.

Even following the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024, investigations into the full scale of what occurred in facilities such as Sednaya Prison — where tens of thousands are believed to have died — are still only beginning.

At Guantanamo Bay, the US military detention facility opened in January 2002, successive UN bodies and independent experts have for over two decades documented serious concerns about detention conditions, the use of "enhanced interrogation techniques" — including waterboarding — and the prolonged, indefinite detention of individuals without charge or trial.

The UN special rapporteur on torture has repeatedly characterized certain practices at Guantanamo as constituting torture or cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

As of 2026, dozens of detainees remain held, some for more than two decades, without having faced any trial.