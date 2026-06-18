Father says soldiers wrapped Rayan in nylon bag and threw him aside ‘as if he had no value’, tears running down his face

Israel kills toddler in Palestinian father’s arms in Gaza, recalling Mohammed al-Durrah killing 25 years ago Father says soldiers wrapped Rayan in nylon bag and threw him aside ‘as if he had no value’, tears running down his face

In a scene that recalled the killing of Palestinian child Mohammed al-Durrah nearly a quarter-century ago, Palestinian father Bahaa Abu al-Ajeen said the Israeli army killed his son Rayan, who was not yet 3, in Gaza last Sunday.

Speaking to Anadolu from Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, Abu al-Ajeen said Israeli soldiers opened fire on him as he tried to flee while carrying his child, then left him wounded for hours beside the child’s body.

The grieving father called for an international investigation to determine the circumstances of the killing and hold those responsible accountable.

Abu al-Ajeen is currently being treated at Shuhadaa Al-Aqsa Hospital with a wounded foot and other injuries he said were caused by Israeli gunfire and abuse. He said his grief is compounded by the killing of Rayan.

From his hospital bed, he recounted the incident, which he said took place in a safe area east of Deir al-Balah before turning into what he described as the brutal killing of a child just 12 days shy of his third birthday.

Rayan’s killing in his father’s arms brought back memories of Mohammed al-Durrah, a 12-year-old Palestinian child killed by Israeli fire in September 2000 in a scene that became deeply rooted in Palestinian and Arab memory.

Sudden Israeli raid

On the night of June 14, 2026, the area around the Abu al-Ajeen family home was calm before it turned into chaos, the father said.

He said the family was accustomed to moving through the area without fear, with no tanks in sight and no drones overhead at the time.

“I was walking on foot in that area with my child Rayan, and suddenly, without warning, we were surprised by an Israeli military force,” he said.

Abu al-Ajeen said his instinct pushed him to run with his son in his arms, managing to move about 20 to 30 meters as the child screamed in fear.

“At that moment, Israeli soldiers fired from a very short distance, and a bullet hit Rayan in the head and exited through his eye,” he said.

He added that soldiers then fired at him, hitting his feet and causing him to fall while still holding his child.

10 harsh hours

“The moments that followed were harsher than death itself,” the father said.

He said he tried repeatedly to call an ambulance, but soldiers took his phone, turned it off and threatened to kill him.

Instead of receiving medical aid, he said he was taken to a military site, dragged on the ground while still holding his child.

“They wrapped Rayan in a nylon bag and threw him aside as if he had no value,” he said, crying.

“They rejected all my pleas to save him, saying coldly: No, we will leave you and him to die,” he added.

He said he was moved between military sites, blindfolded and handcuffed, left bleeding outdoors near dogs for hours, and beaten during transport.

After more than 10 hours, he said, soldiers dumped him in an abandoned area at midnight with his child’s body beside him. Civilians later took him to hospital in Deir al-Balah, where he regained consciousness and learned his son had died and his own foot may require amputation.

From his hospital bed, he appealed for an international investigation into what he called the cold-blooded killing of his son.

“I want the world to know what happened to my child, and for those responsible to be held accountable,” he said.

The incident recalled the killing of Mohammed al-Durrah on Sept. 30, 2000, when he was seen sheltering with his father behind a concrete cylinder at the Netzarim junction before being killed by Israeli fire. The footage became one of the most widely circulated images of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The latest case has revived that memory, with Palestinians saying it reflects a repeated pattern amid ongoing violence in Gaza.

A ceasefire agreement was reached in Gaza after more than two years of war that began in October 2023, leaving tens of thousands of Palestinians dead and wounded, according to local authorities.

Despite the agreement, Israel continues attacks through siege and intermittent strikes, restricting entry of food, medicine and shelter materials.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul