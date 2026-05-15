More than 3,000 attacks on health facilities recorded since start of war, agency's country representative says

WHO warns of worsening health risks in Ukraine amid continued attacks More than 3,000 attacks on health facilities recorded since start of war, agency's country representative says

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Friday that continued attacks on civilian infrastructure and growing health risks are placing increasing pressure on Ukraine’s health system as the war enters its fifth year.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, WHO Representative in Ukraine Jarno Habicht said more than 3,000 attacks on health care had been recorded since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

“The 3,011 attacks since 24 February 2022 have caused 239 deaths and 991 injuries, with every fifth attack affecting ambulances and medical transport,” he said.

Habicht noted that attacks sharply increased in 2025, with 582 verified incidents, around 20% higher than in 2024, adding that assaults on health workers, patients and medical facilities have continued this year.

He also warned of rising seasonal health risks as Ukraine enters the summer months, saying heat, damaged infrastructure and disrupted services could increase outbreaks of waterborne, foodborne and vector-borne diseases, particularly in the country’s south and east.

According to WHO data, two out of three Ukrainians report their health has worsened since before the war, with many suffering from sleep disorders, anxiety and post-traumatic stress.

In the past year, Habicht said, every second person reports significant deterioration of health, related to sleep disorders (71%), headaches and migraines (59%), and anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorders (54%).

Habicht said WHO has delivered 320 metric tons of medical supplies in 2025 and continues supporting health services, while stressing that more international funding and solidarity are urgently needed.