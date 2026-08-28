Plan calls for manufacturing Iron Dome air defense system components, including trucks, launchers and power generators, in Lower Saxony

VW eyes defense deal with Israel’s Rafael for Osnabrueck plant: Report Plan calls for manufacturing Iron Dome air defense system components, including trucks, launchers and power generators, in Lower Saxony

German automaker Volkswagen is considering entering the defense industry through a potential agreement with Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, according to media reports Friday.

An agreement involving VW’s plant in the northwestern city of Osnabrueck could be imminent, daily BILD reported.

The plan would involve manufacturing components for the Iron Dome air defense system at the Lower Saxony facility, including trucks, launchers and power generators, Bloomberg reported.

The Osnabrueck plant has been a key concern for VW management as the automaker restructures operations under a cost-cutting program. The T-Roc Cabrio is still produced at the site, but Europe’s largest automaker decided at the end of 2024 to phase out production there next year.

The future of the plant, which employs around 2,300 people, remains uncertain after production ends. The possibility of manufacturing defense components for Rafael at the site has reportedly been under discussion for months.

Major shareholder Qatar reportedly objects to plans

According to Bloomberg, however, VW major shareholder Qatar has raised objections to a partnership with an Israeli company.

The report said a potential solution could involve the state of Lower Saxony taking over parts of the Osnabrueck plant and subsequently establishing a joint venture with Rafael.

No decision has yet been made.

“We are currently examining whether—and in what form—a stake in a potential future industrial solution for the Osnabrück site could be considered,” Lower Saxony Prime Minister Olaf Lies said.

VW’s next supervisory board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 4, when a decision could potentially be made.

Daily Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung reported that the state could invest at least €200 million ($232 million) in the project.

“The specific structures of such a stake are currently still the subject of ongoing reviews and discussions,” a spokesperson for the prime minister said.

“As such, we cannot speculate at this time on either a specific stake amount or a particular investment model.”

Public broadcaster NDR reported as early as March that VW had also held talks with other companies, including German-French defense contractor KNDS.