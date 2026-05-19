Footage from peaceful Palestine solidarity rally in Berlin shows police using disproportionate force to detain grieving father who shouted, ‘Israel killed my son.’

Video of German police forcefully detaining grieving Palestinian father sparks outrage Footage from peaceful Palestine solidarity rally in Berlin shows police using disproportionate force to detain grieving father who shouted, ‘Israel killed my son.’

Footage of Berlin police forcefully detaining a grieving Palestinian man has reignited criticism of Germany’s crackdown on Gaza protest rallies.

Filmed at a peaceful solidarity rally in the Kreuzberg district, the video shows multiple officers pinning the man down as he screams, “Israel killed my son, and you are trying to kill me,” according to social media posts.

The footage circulated widely online, as critics again accused police of resorting to heavy-handed tactics at demonstrations condemning Israel’s war crimes in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Berlin police have long faced criticism for heavy-handed policing at pro-Palestinian rallies, with rights groups citing pepper spray, mass detentions and other aggressive measures. During a Palestine solidarity march in Berlin on May 16, officers were also filmed using excessive force, striking peaceful demonstrators.