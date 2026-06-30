Diplomats meet in Sarajevo as Washington pushes replacement for international high representative amid European opposition and concerns over Bosnia’s postwar balance

US, European allies split over Bosnia high representative ahead of Sarajevo talks Diplomats meet in Sarajevo as Washington pushes replacement for international high representative amid European opposition and concerns over Bosnia’s postwar balance

Diplomats from major Western powers are due to meet in Sarajevo on Tuesday in a renewed attempt to resolve a dispute over who should become the international community’s next high representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to a report by The Guardian, ambassadors from the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, the EU, Canada, Japan and Türkiye are expected to attend the meeting after an earlier attempt to reach an agreement in early June ended without consensus.

The disagreement centers on the future of the high representative, a role established after the 1995 Dayton peace agreement with significant powers to oversee its implementation.

According to the report, the Trump administration has called for the immediate departure of the current high representative, German politician Christian Schmidt, and is backing Italian diplomat Antonio Zanardi Landi as his successor.

European governments had reportedly favored Schmidt remaining in the role until Bosnia’s expected elections in October.

The report says European officials in Sarajevo believe Washington’s position is linked to support for a proposed $1 billion Southern Interconnection gas pipeline contract awarded to AAFS Infrastructure and Energy, a US-based company. The contract was awarded without a tender process, prompting warnings from the European Union that it could affect Bosnia’s long-term path towards European integration.

Last month, the Trump administration announced a new Balkans policy stating that US actions in the region would be guided by the need to pursue “direct return” for American companies instead of “open-ended institution building.”

Former US diplomat Jim O’Brien wrote that the policy “reflected what is already happening in the region under the second Trump administration” as “politically connected Americans seek to earn money by weakening … international institutions.”

“This behavior undermines the peace that has held for 30 years,” O’Brien said.

France, Germany and the UK are reportedly supporting French Balkans envoy Rene Troccaz for the position.