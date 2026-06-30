UN urges climate adaptation for transport infrastructure across Europe, North America, Central Asia Report calls for stronger adaptation measures as extreme heat, flooding, other climate hazards threaten transport networks

Transport infrastructure across Europe, Central Asia and North America will require greater adaptation to withstand increasing climate-related risks, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) said on Tuesday.

“Transport systems are vital for the smooth functioning of our societies and economies. Disruptions can have dramatic consequences on communities and come at huge financial cost,” said Tatiana Molcean, executive secretary of UNECE.

The report projects that roads, railways, inland waterways, ports and airports across the region will face more frequent flooding, extreme heat, sea level rise and permafrost thaw in the coming decades.

It said transport infrastructure is expected to experience between 10 and 50 additional days each year with temperatures above 25C (77F), while some areas could face up to 200 such days annually, increasing risks of road surface deterioration, rail deformation, bridge expansion and wildfires.

Flooding remains the largest source of climate-related damage to transport assets, according to the report, while coastal infrastructure is expected to face growing risks from rising sea levels and stronger storms.

The report estimates that by 2050 around 70% of transport infrastructure in the Arctic could be located in areas threatened by permafrost thaw, while by 2100 about 5 million people in Europe and the transport networks they rely on could face coastal flooding almost every year.

UNECE urged governments and infrastructure operators to incorporate climate risks into transport planning, strengthen resilience measures and improve climate risk assessments, warning that delayed action could lead to higher economic losses.

The report also cited examples from several countries, including Portugal, France, Germany and Denmark, where authorities have introduced measures such as climate-resilient road surfaces, railway monitoring systems and long-term adaptation planning to reduce climate-related disruptions.