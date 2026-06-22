UN welcomes 'reduction of hostilities' in southern Lebanon, says UNIFIL detects no activity in through Monday morning

UN says peacekeepers report no trajectories or interceptions in Lebanon since Sunday UN welcomes 'reduction of hostilities' in southern Lebanon, says UNIFIL detects no activity in through Monday morning

The United Nations said on Monday that its peacekeepers in Lebanon have detected no trajectories or interceptions since Sunday, welcoming a "reduction of hostilities" following days of intense escalation since March.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters that Sunday was the first day since the resumption of hostilities on March 2 that peacekeepers from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) neither detected any trajectories nor observed any interceptions.

“UNIFIL says this lack of activities has continued through this morning. We welcome this reduction of hostilities and we very much hope that this trend continues for the sake of people on the ground,” he said.

The development follows an intense escalation on Friday and Saturday despite the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, aimed at ending the military operations in all fronts, including in Lebanon.