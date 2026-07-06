Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper warns European nations must step up as US retreats, urging global safety guardrails to avoid technological catastrophe

UK's top diplomat warns of 'AI Hiroshima' and shifting world order as US steps back Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper warns European nations must step up as US retreats, urging global safety guardrails to avoid technological catastrophe

The world has entered a dangerous new era of global volatility, with artificial intelligence posing a catastrophic "Hiroshima"-style risk if international rules fails, the British foreign secretary has warned.

In an essay published by the Chatham House think tank on Monday, Yvette Cooper warned of a "perfect storm" confronting the UK, driven by rising protectionism, geopolitical fragmentation, and rapid technological advancement.

In her piece, entitled Britain’s place in the new world order, Cooper argued that global instability is no longer a distant concern but is actively disrupting British livelihoods.

“The world is more dangerous than it has been for decades, and families across the UK are feeling the impact,” she wrote. “War has returned to Europe, pushing up energy bills at home. A closed strait 3,000 miles away drives up prices at the petrol pump,” she added, referring to Hormuz, which the US and Iran have sparred over.

Cooper wrote on the existential threats posed by new technologies, which she predicted will dominate the global stage. Drawing a direct historical parallel to post-war atomic containment, she warned against complacency in establishing global regulatory guardrails.

“On nuclear, international agreement came only after the world saw the terrifying power of the new technology at Hiroshima – and asked what would happen if it fell into the wrong hands,” Cooper wrote. “We cannot afford to wait for an AI equivalent of Hiroshima before we act.”

She also signalized a fundamental shift in British foreign policy on its closest ally, warning that European nations must adapt to the strategic retrenchment of Washington.

“The United States is pulling back from its traditional role as guarantor of global security,” she said.

She added: “We should no longer expect the US to play the role it once did. There will continue to be issues where we disagree. But reduced dependence on any single ally will make us stronger.”

To counter this exposure, Cooper urged a recalibration of Britain’s continental ties, advocating for a permanent, structured security relationship with Brussels to replace post-Brexit friction.

“We need to develop a new, structured relationship with Europe, leading the development of its new security architecture, with a more European NATO at its core,” she stated. “And we must settle our relationship with the EU as a closer but stable partnership, rather than one based on endless incremental bargaining.”

Rejecting the notion that Britain must remain a passive bystander, Cooper concluded that the UK must leverage its diplomatic strengths to chart a proactive course. “Our task is not just to weather the storm but to steer an active course. Our purpose is to shape the world, not to be shaped by it.”