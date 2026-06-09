Ukrainian president arrives in Estonia to attend Nordic-Baltic summit Zelenskyy meets Finnish, Latvian, Norwegian, Swedish, Latvian premiers ahead of summit in capital Tallinn, signs Drone Deal with Riga

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday arrived in Estonia, where he is expected to take part in a summit of Nordic and Baltic leaders.

Zelenskyy arrived in the Estonian capital of Tallinn following a visit to the UK, where he took part in an E3-plus-Ukraine format meeting involving British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Ahead of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) summit, which is scheduled for later in the day, Zelenskyy said he discussed work in Europe to develop anti-ballistic defense capabilities, as well as the preparation of an agreement in the Drone Deal format, with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

“The teams are working, and the main thing is that there be more protection in Europe,” Zelenskyy said in a statement through US social media company X.

He said that special attention was given to Ukraine’s needs in strengthening air defense, security challenges in the region, and diplomatic work to “achieve a dignified peace.”

Noting that he informed the Finnish premier about Kyiv’s contacts with Europeans and Americans, Zelenskyy added that he is grateful to Finland for its support for Ukraine, including with regard to military packages and contributions to the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List initiative.

Zelenskyy later confirmed separate meetings with Estonian President Alar Karis, Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, as well as a joint meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

After his meeting with the Latvian premier, Zelenskyy said that their countries inked a Drone Deal.

Meanwhile, at a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart, Zelenskyy said the current and following month "could determine a great deal."

For his part, Karis expressed his country's support for the opening of all negotiation clusters between Brussels and Kyiv this summer and that he believes a window of opportunity for peace in Ukraine could emerge during this period.