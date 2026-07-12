First Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal set to become acting premier pending approval of new government

Ukraine's premier confirms resignation after Zelenskyy announces Cabinet overhaul First Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal set to become acting premier pending approval of new government

Ukraine’s prime minister confirmed on Sunday that she is stepping down, shortly after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to reshuffle the government and replace the current Cabinet.

"I am proud to have had the honor of leading the government ... Thank you to the entire government team for its work," Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on US social media platform Facebook.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said on Telegram that Ukraine needs a refreshed Cabinet and that he had discussed the changes with the outgoing premier.

"We agreed that changes require the renewal of the cabinet. I thanked Yulia for her effective work as prime minister, for years of productive work as part of Ukraine's team, and proposed that she head a new important area of work," he said.

Svyrydenko has served in the post for a little less than a year, since July 17, 2025, and succeeded Denys Shmyhal, who currently serves as first deputy prime minister and energy minister.

Following Svyrydenko's resignation, Shmyhal is expected to become acting prime minister until Ukraine's parliament approves the makeup of a new government.

