Police say suspect faces charges after allegedly posting online threats against President Karol Nawrocki

Ukraine national arrested in Poland over alleged death threats, authorities say Police say suspect faces charges after allegedly posting online threats against President Karol Nawrocki

Polish police on Saturday arrested a Ukrainian national accused of making online death threats against President Karol Nawrocki, authorities said, as prosecutors investigate the case.

The suspect was detained in western Poland after investigators traced social media posts allegedly threatening to kill the president.

Police said the man has been charged and could face a prison sentence if convicted. They did not disclose further details about his identity or alleged motive.

The arrest came during heightened political tensions surrounding Nawrocki, who recently revoked the Order of the White Eagle, Poland's highest state honor, awarded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The decision followed Kyiv's naming of a military unit after the wartime Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), a move that sparked strong criticism in Poland.

Polish authorities said they have stepped up efforts in recent years to combat threats against public officials, particularly since Russia's war on Ukraine heightened security concerns and increased the risk of online radicalization and politically motivated violence.

Officials also warned of intensified hybrid threats, including disinformation campaigns aimed at inflaming social tensions.

Authorities said the investigation into the alleged threats is continuing.