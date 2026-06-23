UK set for hottest June day as extreme weather causes widespread travel disruptions

The UK is set to experience its hottest June temperatures, while extreme weather conditions caused widespread travel disruptions on Tuesday.
Although several regions experienced strong thunderstorms overnight, temperatures are rising across the country, according to the BBC.
A maximum of around 36C (96.8F) is expected in Greater London, exceeding the current June record of 35.6C (96.1F).
The expected record comes after a night of thunderstorms that flooded streets in Glastonbury, Somerset, and left hundreds of homes without power.
Rail services at London’s Heathrow Airport were also disrupted overnight due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall.
Meanwhile, the ongoing heat wave also led to disruption in Wales, where Chepstow’s Old Wye Bridge was closed to pedestrians and cyclists due to structural sensitivity to temperature changes above 30C (86F).
In Newport, the city council also decided to close the city’s museum, art gallery, and central library until Friday.
UK weather projections for Tuesday indicate that any remaining showers will move east into the North Sea, leaving a very hot and humid day with strong sunshine across England and Wales.
The Met Office also said Scotland and Northern Ireland would be hot, with light winds and some cloud.
According to Sky News, several schools across England and Wales have announced closures or early finishes to protect students from extreme heat later this week.
Ireland has also issued a Status Yellow High Temperature warning, which will come into effect at midday and last until Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 30C (86F) by Thursday, according to broadcaster RTE.
Keith Leonard, the director of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, urged the public to enjoy the weather but remain cautious.
He also warned of the risk of wildfires, calling on people to avoid any activity that could trigger fires.
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