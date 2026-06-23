UK set for hottest June day as extreme weather causes widespread travel disruptions

[1/12] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 22: A commuter walks past a public advisory sign urging people to carry water during hot weather at a London Underground station in London, United Kingdom, on June 22, 2026. The UK Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for large parts of England and Wales ahead of an extreme heatwave expected to peak in the middle of the week.

[2/12] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 22: Pedestrians walk in central London during hot weather in London, United Kingdom, on June 22, 2026. The UK Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for large parts of England and Wales ahead of an extreme heatwave expected to peak in the middle of the week.

[3/12] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 22: Pedestrians walk in central London during hot weather in London, United Kingdom, on June 22, 2026. The UK Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for large parts of England and Wales ahead of an extreme heatwave expected to peak in the middle of the week.

[4/12] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 22: Pedestrians walk in central London during hot weather in London, United Kingdom, on June 22, 2026. The UK Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for large parts of England and Wales ahead of an extreme heatwave expected to peak in the middle of the week.

[5/12] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 22: A woman uses a hand fan to cool herself during hot weather in London, United Kingdom, on June 22, 2026. The UK Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for large parts of England and Wales ahead of an extreme heatwave expected to peak in the middle of the week.

[6/12] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 22: Pedestrians walk in central London during hot weather in London, United Kingdom, on June 22, 2026. The UK Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for large parts of England and Wales ahead of an extreme heatwave expected to peak in the middle of the week.

[7/12] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 22: A person relaxes on a grassy area during hot weather in London, United Kingdom, on June 22, 2026. The UK Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for large parts of England and Wales ahead of an extreme heatwave expected to peak in the middle of the week.

[8/12] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 22: A woman rides a bicycle during hot weather in London, United Kingdom, on June 22, 2026. The UK Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for large parts of England and Wales ahead of an extreme heatwave expected to peak in the middle of the week.

[9/12] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 22: A woman uses a handheld fan to cool herself during hot weather in London, United Kingdom, on June 22, 2026. The UK Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for large parts of England and Wales ahead of an extreme heatwave expected to peak in the middle of the week.

[10/12] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 22: A woman uses an umbrella for shade while walking during hot weather in London, United Kingdom, on June 22, 2026. The UK Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for large parts of England and Wales ahead of an extreme heatwave expected to peak in the middle of the week.

[11/12] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 22: A woman carries a portable fan while walking during hot weather in London, United Kingdom, on June 22, 2026. The UK Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for large parts of England and Wales ahead of an extreme heatwave expected to peak in the middle of the week.

[12/12] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 22: Pedestrians wear wide-brimmed sun hats while walking during hot weather in London, United Kingdom, on June 22, 2026. The UK Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for large parts of England and Wales ahead of an extreme heatwave expected to peak in the middle of the week.