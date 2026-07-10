Thursday marks 8th day this year that temperatures reached or exceeded 34C (93F), breaking previous records set in 1976 and 2020

UK records longest run of 34C-plus days as heat wave set to continue Thursday marks 8th day this year that temperatures reached or exceeded 34C (93F), breaking previous records set in 1976 and 2020

The UK is on course for another day of temperatures reaching 35C (95F), with the latest heat wave expected to persist until the end of next week before cooler, more unsettled conditions arrive.

Thursday marked the eighth day this year that temperatures reached or exceeded 34C (93F), breaking the previous annual record of seven such days set in 1976 and matched in 2020.

The prolonged spell of hot weather has also brought unusually warm nights. Five weather stations in England recorded a "tropical night" overnight, with temperatures remaining above 20C (68F).

The current heat wave, the third of the year, began earlier this week and has been notable for its expected duration. While temperatures are not forecast to break daily records, another day above 34C (93F) is anticipated on Friday.

The highest temperatures are expected to shift farther west, with parts of Berkshire, Wiltshire, Hampshire, Oxfordshire and eastern Wales expected to reach 34C (93F) or 35C (95F).

Some areas are likely to see limited relief over the weekend as a northeasterly breeze draws cooler air inland from the North Sea. Eastern parts of England are expected to see less intense heat Saturday, although locations across the south and east are still forecast to meet heat wave thresholds.

Amber and yellow heat health alerts issued by the UK Health Security Agency remain in effect across large parts of England until Sunday.

The Met Office said 2026 has now recorded eight days with temperatures at or above 34C (93F), including two during the May heat wave, four in June and two so far in the current spell, making it the highest annual total on record.